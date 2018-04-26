25 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FM Undersecretary Meets UN Resident Representative

Khartoum — The Foreign Ministry Undersecretary, Ambassador, Abdul Ghani Al-Naeim met, Wednesday, the UN Humanitarian Resident Coordinator and the United Nations Development Program on the occasion of the expiry of her term of office in Sudan.

Ambassador Al-Naeim tanked the UN official for her cooperation and considerable efforts during her term of office in the country wishing her success in her future assignments.

The UN official, in her turn, thanked the government and the people of Sudan for the cooperation she received during her mission in Sudan.

