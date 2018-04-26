Sudan: Minister of Higher Education Meets Turkish Ambassador

Khartoum — The Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Somia Abu Kashawa met, Wednesday, at her office, the Turkish Ambassador to Khartoum in the presence of the State Minister, at the Ministry, Prof. AL-Teghani Mustafa and the Undersecretary of the Ministry. Prof. Azhari Omer Abdul Baghe.

The meeting discussed the sphere of joint cooperation between Sudan and Turkey in different education fields which witnessed remarkable progress following the visit of the Turkish President to Sudan which proved the historical and cultural relations linking the two countries.

The meeting comes in the framework of the implementation of the programs and the projects agreed upon by the joint ministerial committees, besides the protocols signed by the universities in the two countries.

The minister has affirmed Sudan's keenness to strengthen and develop its foreign relations to realize the joint cooperation and promotion of the distinguished bilateral relations with Turkey.