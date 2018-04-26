Sudan: Faisal Hassan Informs On Overall Situation in Kassala

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of Republic, Dr. Faisal Hassan, was informed on overall situation in Kassala State and the preparation of kassala development campaign.

The Governor of state. Adam Gamma Wednesday stated after his meeting at Republican Palace with the Assistant of the President that he delivered briefing about reducing burden of living at state, indicating that the Assistant of the President has called for completing the developmental projects of the year 2018.

Gamma, pointed out that the campaign includes the services of Health, education, and water.