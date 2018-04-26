Gambia: Aspiring Candidates File Nomination Papers in WCR

Nominations of aspiring candidates for the local government chairpersonship election, slated for May 12th 2018, ended in West Coast Region, Brikama.

Mr. Lamin Jamba Jammeh, a native of Kartong, contesting as an independent candidate said his mission is all about development and that is what he has been doing throughout the country over the past years from Kartong to Basse.

Mr. Jammeh added that he has great plans for the council because he was a councillor for 8 years and therefore, knows all the memories of the institution and what the council needs. Jammeh indicated that the council needs a network programme to reconcile the people and bring about development where it is needed. He further said that the tax revenues collected by the council, is not enough to bring meaningful development.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sheriff F. Sonko the aspiring candidate for UDP said that if elected into office, he will empower youths and women in national development and ensure that the income gained from sand mining that is and has been taking place in West Coast Region comes back to the community.

Mr. Sonko added that 60% of the revenue collected from the taxpayers must come back to the people in the form of development in the various wards. Sonko said he will not allow himself to be manipulated by anybody and promised to put a stop to the malpractices happening in the council as well as to regulate the over staffing condition in the council.

Mr. Alpha Ousman Jallow, a native of Old Yundum who is contesting as an independent candidate, stressed on issues of road construction. He advised other candidates to do away with making promises they cannot fulfill.

Jallow added that, the power of Gambian politics lies in West Coast which has most of the Hotels, the Airport, sand mining centres and some of the important things mostly needed by people. Jallow said if he is elected he will make positive changes in West Coast because he has development strategies.

Mr. Samboujang Njie, the IEC presiding officer of the West Coast region, said they have the processes done well and have accepted the nomination papers of five candidates in West Coast Region. Njie added that he took all the candidates through the code of conduct, public scrutiny and further advised them to be violent free during campaign and meetings. Njie further stated that the candidates should avoid such huge fanfare that might be arduous to control as many of the supporters will sit on top of car roof dancing and singing which might cause severe injury or more than that.