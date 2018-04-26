25 April 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Young Scorpions Train Ahead of Guinea Conakry Match

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yankuba Jallow

The Gambian WAFU yesterday commenced training in Monrovia ahead of their match today against Guinea Conakry.

The Gambia will face off Guinea Conakry in their WAFU tournament opener today Wednesday April 25th at Group B kick off at 6pm local time.

Head Coach Mattar Mboge and his charges took off to training upon arrival at Monrovia on Monday

The Gambian team and Officials are hosted at the Palm springs Hotel in down town Monrovia and are been joined by GFF Deputy General Secretary Abdou SALAAM Jammeh.

The squad list is Yankuba Colley (Hawks) and Ebrima Cham (Gamtel) as goalkeepers and Pa Ousman Gai (Stade de Mbour, Senegal), Muhammed Sanneh (Real de Banjul), Sadi Gaye (Wallidan), Habibou Mendy (Brikama United), James Gomez (Real de Banjul), Modou Ndow (Wallidan), Lamin Conteh (GPA) all as defenders. For the midfielders, Saikou Touray (Marimoo), Matar Ceesay (GAF), Ousman Joof (Marimoo), Edrisa Ndow (ASEC Ndiambour, Senegal), Alagie Sarr (GPA), and Alfusainey Jatta (Fortune).

For the forwards, Adama Jammeh (GAF), Basiru Mbye (KSC Lokeren, Belgium) - team captain, Abdoulie Sarr (Banjul United), Matarr Badjie (Hawks) and Mustapha Drammeh (Stade de Mbour, Senegal).

Gambia

High Court Set to Rule in Trawally, Two Lawyers' Case

The Banjul High Court presided over by Justice Aminata Saho-Ceesay, is set to deliver a ruling on 29th June 2018, in the… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.