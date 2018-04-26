25 April 2018

Liberia: President Off to Attend Franco-African Summit

Monrovia — President George Manneh Weah departs Liberia for Congo Brazzaville on Thursday, April 26, 2018.

The 3-day official state visit is aimed at honoring a special invitation to attend the Franco-African Summit.

While in Brazzaville, the President is expected to meet his Congolese counterpart, President Denis Sassou Nguesso and other Francophone leaders in order to strengthen bilateral relations between their countries and Liberia.

The Liberian Leader will also use the opportunity to expand outreach within Francophone countries and Africa at large and explore investment avenues and opportunities for development.

President Weah will be accompanied by Foreign Minister, Gbehzongar Milton Findley, Presidential Press Secretary, Sam Mannah, including presidential support and technical staffs.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Nathaniel Farlo McGill will chair the Cabinet in consultation with the Vice President and via mobile phone with the President.

