Cameroon: Bilingualism, Living-Together - Mafany Musonge Leads Commission to Buea

As a first stop-over to the 10 Regions of Cameroon, the NCPBM began listening to the masses in Buea on April 25, 2018.

The National Commission on the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism (NCPBM) has launched a nation-wide "listen-to-the-people mission" in the South West Regional capital, Buea. Peter Mafany Musonge, chair of the Commission accompanied by Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai, addressed a packedfull Buea Council hall, urging the people to be very open and frank in their proposals on how to foster bilingualism, multiculturalism and livingtogether in Cameroon. The eager multitude present in the Buea Council hall to inform the NCPBM included traditional rulers, University dons, transporters' unions, bike riders unions, religious leaders, traders and various walks of life. To them, Peter Mafany Musonge explained that President Paul Biya's quest for ideal solutions to problems faced by his compatriots in general and those of the North West and South West Regions in particular following the unrest that erupted from their socio-professional claims led him to create the NCPBM Commission as an advisory body directly under him.

The Commission's mission, Peter Mafany went on, includes to "work for the promotion of bilingualism and multiculturalism with a view to maintaining peace, consolidating national unity, and strengthening the willingness of its people to practice living together on a daily basis". He regretted that "for the past 18 months the South West and North West Regions of Cameroon have been the theatre of problems whose actual origin is yet to be established" He supposed that some people have been hiding behind legitimate claims presented by teachers of Anglophone subsystem of education and lawyers to carry out atrocities, which beg the question as to their actual motives. "Human life is lost on a day-today basis, public and private property is destroyed, citizens are deprived of their homes, and in some places children are no longer going to school and badly needed road projects have been halted.", Mafany Musonge lamented. He underscored that the "situation is very serious and that the Head of State is aware of it, quite worried about it and proof of this are the many reconciliation missions that have been dispatched to both Anglophone Regions during the past 12 months." Already in their first day in Buea, the Musonge Commission fielded questions and proposals from varied quarters pertaining to the division among Anglophone elite, the forms of the State that could best accommodate the living together, the translation of official documents, the announced sea port of Limbe, the disappearance of former factories and companies like Moliwe, Yoke Powercam, brutality and bribery by some members of the Forces, census results, and calls to negotiate with armed groups that are reigning havoc in the area. The Commission will be in Buea for one week receiving persons and their proposals every day through working sessions and audiences with target groups.