26 April 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Libya: Over 100 Cameroonians Deported From Gruesome Libya

By Rosy Sadou

Yaounde — MORE than 120 Cameroonian migrants have been repatriated following hostile stays in Libya. The repatriations come after unsuccessful attempts to travel to Europe.

Most of the migrants, who included pregnant women, had been kept in prisons. The International Office of Migration (IOM) has facilitated their release and transportation to the Nsimalen international airport in the Cameroonian capital Yaoundé.

Representatives from the European Union (EU), Cameroon's Ministry of External Relations and Boubacar Seybou, IOM Chief of Mission in the Central African country, have received the 121 migrants.

Upon arrival, the returnees received medical check-ups, including psychological support, and food assistance. Pregnant women have received delivery kits.

So far, more than 1 300 Cameroonians, consisting of 1 105 men and 252 women, have returned home under the initiative by IOM and EU, which started in June 2017.

Florence Kim, IOM Regional Office for West and Central Africa, said in addition to facilitating the voluntary return for Cameroonian migrants, the EU-IOM joint initiative also focused on supporting returnees' reintegration in the country and raising-awareness on the risks of irregular migration.

IOM has supported 184 returnees to start their livelihood activities in Cameroon.

They are among thousands of African migrants that have sought greener pastures through the Mediterranean.

Most of the migrants however are subsequently detained when the perilous journey mostly by boat fail.

Libya was last year at the centre of a slave trade controversy.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

