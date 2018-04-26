26 April 2018

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: Morocco 2026 Bid Team Interact With Federation Heads in Accra

Tagged:

Related Topics

A delegation from the Morocco 2026 World Cup Bid Committee met with presidents of Member Association in Accra, Ghana, on Tuesday, 24 April 2018, to outline details of the bid and win their support for the hosting rights of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The other contender is the joint bid, USA-Canada-Mexico.

The delegation included three Government officials namely Ms. Lamia Boutaleb, Secretary of State for Tourism, Rkia Derham, Secretary of State for Foreign Trade and Charafat Afailal, Secretary of State for Water, as Morocco bids to become the second African country to host the Mundial after South Africa in 2010.

They presented to the Federation heads who attended the meeting advantages of the Moroccan bid and emphasized the need for a united Africa towards their bid.

"We want to host the World Cup for Africa because we deserve it. And we want to show the world what Africa is capable of doing. Morocco guarantees a minimum of $ 6.1 billion from TV rights and marketing revenues. Win or lose, let's show the world that Africa is united," Ms. Boutaleb said.

"We have decided to support Morocco. For us, it's an African bid," president of the National Football Association of Swaziland, Adam Mthetwa assured on behalf of the Federation heads.

Cameroon legend Joseph Antoine Bell, an ambassador for the Morocco 2026 World Cup Bid said: "I am proud to support Morocco's bid - not because they are my brothers - but because it is excellent. We have the best performance, we have the best bid. The World Cup in South Africa was one of the most successful despite the pessimism displayed by some at the beginning. It will be the same for Morocco".

Africa

Ecobank's Customer Innovation Reaps Rewards

– Ecobank has secured wins in two categories at the Retail Banking Awards in London. The leading pan-African bank… Read more »

Read the original article on CAF.

Copyright © 2018 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.