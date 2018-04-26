26 April 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Koffi Olomide Misses Out On Sh25m Windfall As Visa Ban Bites

Photo: Koffi Olomide/Facebook
Koffi Olomide
By Nahashon Musungu

Koffi Olomide's planned performance in Kakamega town to mark the end of the 5th Devolution Conference has been called off, Nairobi News understands.

The Immigration Department is said to have repulsed efforts to lift off a visa ban slapped on the 61-year-old lingala singer two years ago.

"His promoters tried everything but the Kenyan people are not ready to offer him a visa. Maybe in another year's time things it will be possible," a source explained to Nairobi News.

The Selfie hit maker was set to bag an estimated Sh25 million for the performance at Bukhungu stadium.

His itinerary, confirmed by Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, also included gracing and entertaining guests at the Devolution Conference which ends on Thursday.

Olomide had announced via his social media pages last week that he will be visiting Kenya for the first time in two years, following his dramatic deportation in 2016.

His problems with Kenyan authorities go back two years ago when he was deported for kicking one of his dancers upon landing at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA)

He has since apologised for the incident.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

