Tanzania: CJ Warns Lawyers Over Needless Activism

CHIEF Justice Prof Ibrahim Juma yesterday warned the Tanganyika Law Society against mixing politics and human rights activism when discharging its functions under the laws for which it was established.

At a press conference in Dar es Salaam, the CJ insisted that the TLS is a public entity and thus, appealed to the leaders of the bar association to go back to the line to avoid any confrontations with the Judiciary or State. "We cannot let you choose the direction you have chosen under the pretext of exercising freedom and mind you the Judiciary under which you're closely working with will not give you any cooperation or allow you to give any legal advice to us,"

the CJ warned. He recalled that the TLS is the Bar Association of Tanzania Mainland, which was founded in 1954 by an Act of Parliament, the Tanganyika Law Society Ordinance 1954 and currently was being governed by the Tanganyika Law Society Act. According to the CJ, the TLS was established with several statutory objectives, notably to assist the Government and the Courts in all matters affecting legislation and administration and practice of the law in Tanzania.

Prof. Juma mentioned other objectives as facilitating the acquisition of legal knowledge by members of the legal profession and others and protecting and assisting the public in Tanzania in all matters touching, ancillary or incidental to the law. He cited other TLS duties as representing, protecting and assisting members of the legal profession in Tanzania as regards to conditions of practice and otherwise and maintain and improve the standards of conduct and learning of the legal profession in Tanzania. "

Looking at these objectives you can see they are for a pure public institution and not a private entity. Therefore, the Tanganyika Law Society is a public entity and should be run as a public institution. Going otherwise will not be in the line of law for which it was established," he insisted. When swearing-in new judges of the High Court at the State House in the city recently, President John Magufuli sought clarification from the CJ on whether the TLS was a private institution. The CJ's answer was in the negative and remained firm that the Society was a public institution.