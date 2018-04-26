Photo: Evans Habil/Daily Nation

Wazir Benson Chacha being led to Muthaiga Police Station by a detective after being arrested on extortion allegations (file photo).

Mr Waziri Chacha, the man accused of conspiring to defraud MPs and the public, was on Wednesday released on a cash bail by a Nairobi court.

Chief Magistrate Roseline Oganyo released Mr Chacha on a cash bail of Sh1 million.

MONEY

Mr Chacha is accused of soliciting money from the legislators and CSs disguised as Murang’a woman representative Sabina Chege.

The accused , who is represented by lawyer Job Ngeresa, was arrested in Tarime, Tanzania on March 30. Chief inspector John Kipruto, the investigating officer, said Mr Chach was aware police officers were looking for him and planned on fleeing the country.

When he was charged, the court heard that Mr Chacha does not have a fixed home in the country and that a warrant for his arrest had been issued as well as a Sh20,000 cash reward for anyone who would have volunteered information about his whereabouts.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti said Tanzanian police officers helped coordinate the operation that led to his detention.

Even though only two legislators were named in court as victims of his alleged fraudulent activities, others are said to include National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi who sent him Sh300,000 and Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa among others.