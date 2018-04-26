26 April 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Udom Goes 'Paperless in Meetings' Note Jot

By Ludovick Kazoka

Dodoma — THE University of Dodoma (UDOM) has embarked on an ambitious 'paperless routine' in addressing meetings and becomes the first higher learning institution in the country to eradicate the use of papers to record minutes in meetings.

This was disclosed here in a recent event, mainstreaming planting trees by the UDOM's Vice-Chancellor, Prof Egid Mubofu, where he pointed out that the institution has procured 'handheld electronic devices' for its Council Members and Senators to use in the meetings. "Also, we're planning to have electronic payment system instead of cheque payments together with electronic data management systems.

All these systems will minimise the use of papers in large percentages. By so doing, we'll conserve environment," said the UDOM's Vice-Chancellor. Proponents for paperless initiative agreed that 'going paperless' will save money, boost production, save space, make documentation and information sharing easier and keep personal information more secure and conserve the environment.

Prof Mubofu further said as part of environment conservation, most of UDOM Cafeterias using Gas cookers were determined to stop relying on charcoal or firewood at all. "This issue of using gas was also commended and emphasised by State Minister in Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment), Mr January Makamba, while presiding over the same event in this institution in January," he observed.

As for planting of trees campaign, Prof Mubofu said UDOM planted some 20,000 trees on January 28, pointing out the institution will take care of all the trees it has planted in the campus. Last weekend, the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Speaker, Martine Ngoga, commended UDOM for its initiative of trees planting, saying it will serve as an inspiration to the entire Dodoma Region to become green in near future.

Speaking at an event to plant 1,000 cashew trees at UDOM Campus, Mr Ngoga pointed out that the higher learning institution was in good position to inspire members of the public to start planting trees in the Central Zone Region. "UDOM has the best opportunity to inspire the whole Dodoma Region to become green in near future," said the EALA Speaker

