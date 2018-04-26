Sudan: Al-Basar International Foundation, Turkey's RCs Launch Cataract Operations

Khartoum — Al-Basar International Foundation and Turkey Red Crescent Society in collaboration with Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS) launched cataract surgeries f or Sudanese patients.

The launching ceremony which held Wednesday evening at Mecca Hospital in Khartoum was attended by Ambassador of Turkey to Khartoum, Arfan Oglu , regional director of Al-Basar Charity Foundation, Al-=As Ahmed Kamil , Representative of Turkey Red Crescent Society , Osman Baj and Representative of SRCS, Barakat Faris.

Ambassador Oglu stressed concern of President of Turkey, Recep Tayyib Erdogan with Sudanese and provision of support to them in all fields.

He revealed adoption of his country to treatment of 100 Sudanese patients in Turkey annually in addition to inauguration of a branch for Turkish Health College in Nyala, South Darfur State.

He hailed the Al-Basar International Foundation success it made in ophthalmic field , indicating to smart partnerships being forged of which thousands Sudanese patients would benefit from.

Regional Director of the Foundation, Al-As Ahmed Kamil expressed pleasure over launching the cataract surgeries in collaboration with Turkey Red Crescent Society , pointing out that the Foundation has struck a number of partnerships for Sudan and other countries of the world.

He Said the Foundation operates in 47 countries but Sudan s3ect, he stressed, was the biggest for partnerships made with organizations and other institutions.

Representative of TRCS, Osman Baj announced start of performing of 10 cataract surgeries in initial stage of cooperation between the two sides.

It is noteworthy that a number of patients attended the launching ceremony and applauded the step and appreciated Turkey, Al-Basar Charity Foundation and Mecca hospitals in Sudan.