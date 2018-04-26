Tanzania: Analysts - Leaders' Stance Tonic for Union's Survival

analysis

POLITICAL will, courage, selfless attitude and vision of former and current leaders towards the Union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar are some of the factors that explain why the political merger has continued to exist and will be everlasting.

The Union between the two countries that turns 54 years today is seen as unique in Africa, having persevered a number of challenges. Leaders from both sides of the union, including Prime Minister Kassim (pictured) Majaliwa have said challenges that crop up periodically make it even stronger.

Dr Bashiru Ally, a political scientist at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) said the Union was built on a solid foundation after Mwalimu Julius Nyerere and Zanzibar's first President, Mzee Aman Abeid Karume, willingly surrendered their sovereign powers to pave the way for the political merger. "

Agreeing to voluntarily surrender power by our leaders to pave the way for the formation of the Union was not something small. Is there any African leader who can do so today? he asked.

He said Mwalimu Nyerere and Mzee Karume displayed a high level of leadership when they put aside their personal interests in pursuit of a better future for Tanzanians. According to Dr Ally, fortunately, successive leaders on both the Mainland and Zanzibar, in all phases, had demonstrated the same spirit of protecting the Union. "

This Union could have collapsed years ago if leaders who followed later had lacked political will to protect it. There is no doubt that the political merger will last longer if future leaders and the general public notice and acknowledge the benefits of remaining united," he added.

The lecturer, however, pointed out, that sensitization of the general public on the benefits of the Union had played a pivotal role in consolidating it among citizens of both sides of the partners. "Until recent years, the benefits of the Union were clearly taught in schools through the subject known as 'Siasa' (Politics).

This helped to build a generation of Tanzanians with full knowledge on the political merger," he added.To make the Union stronger, the don called for continued efforts to resolve some pending and emerging challenges so that it could continue to win the hearts of the public.

CCM political veteran Pius Msekwa echoed much of Dr Ally's views, saying the political will of all leaders who came after Mwalimu Nyerere and Mzee Karume was what had kept the Union alive. "

Yes, there were times when the Union was shaken, especially in 1990s when 55 Members of Parliament led by Mr Njelu Kasaka (G55) emerged, pressing for the reinstatement of a Tanganyikan government and in early 1980s when then head of Zanzibar government attempted to break the Union but in the end Mwalimu and other leaders rescued the situation," he said.

To ensure the Union was constitutionally protected, Mr Msekwa, said the Union government decided to compel national leaders, including the President, the Vice President, the Zanzibar President and the Prime Minister, to vow to protect the Union when taking an oath of office.

Dr Benson Bana, also a political scientist from University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), said the Union was anchored upon the blood relations between the citizens of both sides across the Indian Ocean channel, which made it easier for them to blend together thereafter.

The senior lecturer explained further that Mwalimu Nyerere and Mzee Karume had a common political philosophy that was anchored upon the Pan Africanism idea, meaning that the Union was built on a solid foundation.

The dissolution of Tanganyika African National Union (TANU) and Afro Shiraz Party ( ASP) to form CCM in 1977 was also termed as one of the factors that had contributed to strengthening the Union. "

There was a time when party supremacy took the centre stage in the country's governance. This could not be possible if Mainland and Zanzibar were under different ruling parties," he said. According to Dr Bana, leaders in the Union and Zanzibar governments had always lived up to their oaths of office that also enjoined them to protect the Union.

However, Dr Bana, said for the Union challenges to be resolved once and for all, a national dialogue should be initiated for the major purpose of having one government of the United Republic of Tanzania. "We love our leaders very much and we love this country. The solution to the Union challenges that emerge is to have one government," he said.

The Union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar is the only existing political marriage in Africa after more or less similar agreements collapsed. It would be recalled that the West African countries of Senegal and Gambia tried to come up with a more or less similar merger on February 1982 when they formed a confederation that was officially known as Senegambia Confederation.

Political science experts believe that the confederation was formed on loose grounds. It was intended to promote cooperation between the two countries, but was dissolved by Senegal on September 30, 1989 after Gambia refused to move closer toward union.

Information in search engines also state that the United Arab Republic (UAR), a political union of Egypt and Syria proclaimed on February 1, 1958, and ratified in nationwide referendums ended on September 28, 1961, when Syria, after a military coup, declared itself independent of Egypt