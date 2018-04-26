26 April 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Hakielimu Hypes 20% Allocation to Education

Tagged:

Related Topics

By By Anne Robi

NON-GOVERNMENTAL Organisation, HakiElimu, has asked the government to allocate 20 per cent of the 2018/19 national budget to education to improve the country's learning environment.

HakiElimu Executive Director Dr John Kalage made the call in Dar es Salaam yesterday when he gave the organisation's pre-budget statement on education sector. He said the budgetary allocation to education in the 2018/19 revenue and expenditure estimates was short of regional and international commitments to education, citing the Dakar Framework for Action on Education for All, 2000 and the Incheon Declaration and Framework for Action, 2015. "

In the 2017/18 fiscal year, the parliament approved 4,706.4bn/- as total spending in education sector, which is 1.3 per cent less than what was approved in the 2016/17budget... the sector's budget dropped by 64bn/-," he said.

According to Dr Kalage, the reduction of the education budget affects education development mostly in basic education. "We submit to our honourable legislators that such meagre allocation to the education sector's development spending affects mostly our basic education," he said.

Tanzania

Tanzania Braces for Anti-Government Rallies

Tanzania is trying to avert mass demonstrations planned for Thursday, organized through social media to protest curbs on… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.