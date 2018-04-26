26 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: JPM's Advice to EALA Timely

Today, Tanzanians celebrate 54 years of the Union in 1964 of the then Tanganyika and Zanzibar republics. The United Republic of Tanzania is a fully-committed member of the six-nation East African Community (EAC) bent on regional integration.

On Tuesday, President John Magufuli addressed members of the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) in Dodoma. We take this opportunity to express our heartfelt appreciation for Dr Magufuli's call to Eala to earnestly work on an agenda that is pivotal to sustainable development for the over 170 million East Africans.

According to the President, the agenda includes, but is not limited to, thrashing out intra-regional (diplomatic) disputes and mistrust among EAC members; counterproductive trade barriers; low investment and industrialisation pace and poor economic infrastructure, including energy supplies.

Noting that East Africans do have confidence in the new batch of Eala members, Dr Magufuli assured the assembly of Tanzania's unwavering support and cooperation for maximum, all-inclusive gain. Indeed, governments across the region deserve full cooperative support as they seek to ensure success in the best interests of all East Africans and the region as a whole.

