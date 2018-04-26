Africa: Nigcomsat, Turksat to Deploy Satellite Solutions in Africa

The Nigerian Communication Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) Ltd and the Turkish Satellite Company (TURKSAT) have collaborated to ensure the deployment of satellite solutions across Africa.

They have reached an agreement to serve the served and the underserved on delivery of satellite based services in Africa, a statement from NIGCOMSAT said yesterday.

The agreement provides for a framework of cooperation between the two satellite operators in various areas which include shared satellite ground infrastructure in Africa and Europe, backup capacity arrangements, satellite communication training, broadcast content sharing and satellite applications development with particular emphasis on e-government applications.

This new collaboration is expected to allow both operators to use their resources and specific expertise to provide new and innovative satellite-based solutions.

It is also expected to meet government interest in broadband penetration in every part of Nigeria, including other parts of the world where its footprints are visible.

The two agencies signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Ankara, Turkey, the statement said.

The Nigerian delegation was led by the Executive Director Technical Services, Engr. Kazeem Kolawole Raji, while the Turkish Vice President, Hasan Huseyin Ertok, led the Turksat delegation.