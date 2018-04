Dar es Salaam — The leader of Chadema Women's Wing for Kisutu, Elizabeth Mambosho, has been detained for inciting demonstrations on social media.

Kinondoni Regional Police Commande Muliro Jumanne told The Citizenyesterday that they are presently holding Ms. Mambosho for interrogation.

Ms. Mambosho is suspected of using her social media channels to incite folks to demonstrate, according to the Kinondoni police chief.