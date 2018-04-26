Tanzania: New Malaria Infections Drop in 2017 - NBS

Kigoma — Tanzania has made significant gains in the fight against malaria, with a latest study showing that new infections for under-five children have dropped to 7.3 per cent in 2017.

The 2017 Tanzania Malaria Indicator Survey by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that the rate reached 7.3 per cent in 2017 from 14.4 per cent in 2015.

NBS' director general Albina Chuwa presented the study findings to Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children minister Ummy Mwalimu here yesterday as Tanzania joined other countries across the globe to mark the World Malaria Day 2018.

Speaking during the event, Ms Mwalimu mentioned regions with highest rate of malaria infections and especially to under-five children to be: Kigoma which has a 24.4 per cent rate, Geita (17.3 per cent), Kagera (15.4 per cent) and Tabora (14.8 per cent).

Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Manyara, Njombe, Songwe, Dodoma and Songwe regions have the lowest rate of infections of less than 1 per cent. "These statistics have shown that malaria infections have gone down with highest rate and this is good news to everyone and explains the government's efforts in fighting against malaria," she said.

During the event, Ms Mwalimu also launched the countrywide continuous distribution programme for long lasting Insecticide Treated Nets (LLINs).

She called on Tanzanians to make use of the nets and do away with unfounded assumptions that they (the nets) were safe for human use. "I take this opportunity to state that the nets are safe. It is untrue to say that these nets lead to lack of fertility and especially to men," said Ms Mwalimu.

She applauded the United States' President's Malaria Initiative - PMI through USAID, Johns Hopkins Centre for Communication in Tanzania, Switzerland, Global Fund and VectorWorks project for the LLINs initiative.

The USAID Tanzania Mission Director Andy Karas said the PMI has been working with the government of Tanzania for 12 years now in efforts to eliminate malaria in the country.

Over the decade, it has purchased and distributed nearly 10 million nets, purchased 20 million rapid diagnostic test kits and 38 million of the most effective treatments. It protected over 2 million people annually through indoor spraying, said Karas.

Switzerland's ambassador to Tanzania Florence Tinguell commented the government's efforts against malaria saying his country has been supporting the Ifakara Health Institute to carry out malaria related researches for over 50 years.