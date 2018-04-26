26 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania Police Beef Up Security Ahead of April 26 Demos

Dar es Salaam — Police beefed up security in most urban centres in Tanzania ahead of anticipated demons,which were scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 26.

In Dar es Salaam's Central Business District (CBD), the situation was calm in the first half of the day as police vehicles patrolled the area.

The situation was the same at Kariakoo as people continued with their businesses.

The same was observed in Zanzibar.

In Dodoma, where the Union Day celebrations were being held at the national level, it was generally calm but with heavy police and security organs presence.

The scheduled demos, organised mostly via social media platforms, coincided with the 54th anniversary of the Union of Tanganyika and Zanzibar.

This partly explained absence of people in town centres as offices and some businesses remained closed to observe the public holiday.

