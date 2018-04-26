Ethiopia: Horticulture Sector On the Right Track to Hit GTP II Targets

Horticulture is one of the sub sectors of agriculture that received due attention in the second Growth and Transformation Plan (II). As it was stated in the plan, the development of horticulture plays two crucial roles in the economy: earning foreign currency and creating job opportunities.

Regarding foreign currency earnings, Ethiopia has managed to greatly transform its horticulture sector with a span of 15 years. Through attracting potential investors, the country has generated close to 300 million USD from export, according to Ethiopia's Horticulture and Agriculture Investment Authority (EHAI).

In earlier times, the sector was characterized by the adoption of traditional farming systems rather than modern agriculture techniques. As a result, its contribution to the country's economic development was insignificant.

Following the introduction of modern agricultural technologies and techniques, the sector has been growing and contributing to national export earnings. Recent data from the Authority show that it has created jobs for over 200,000 citizens, of which 70 percent are females.

Mechanized horticulture production has shown an exponential growth in 12 years time. Currently, there are 136 investments in Ethiopia that are engaged in the export of flowers, fruits, vegetables and herbs. Ethiopia has 84 active flower farms and is the second largest flower producer and exporter in Africa next to Kenya.

Some 12,797 hectares of suitable land is available for horticulture in the country, of which 11 per cent have so far been exploited. Currently, companies are producing flowers on 1,600 hectares of land. According to the Ethiopian Horticulture and Agriculture Investment, 130 investors have invested in the country's horticulture sector.

The country is earning much better foreign currency than ever by exporting horticulture products like flowers, vegetable and highland strawberry to the international market, the Ethiopian Horticulture Producers and Exporters' Association (HPEA) Chief Executive Director Tewoderos Zewdie told The Ethiopian Herald.

According to Tewoderos, the Ethiopian horticulture and floriculture industry has developed over the past 15 years to be a full grown player and put itself on the world maps as one of the leading exporters of cut flowers.

Ethiopia has got quite competitive and comparative advantage for the production and export of horticulture products to various market destinations, including the EU, USA, Middle East and Asia. The availability of ample workforce is also the other advantage that the country has, he added.

Although Ethiopia has long tradition of producing fruits for local consumption and export to neighboring countries, it is only recently that larger scale investment was made on the production of less traditional crops including strawberries, table grapes and passion fruits. There are 20 companies that are engaged in large scale and modern fruits production.

Concerning vegetables, there are some 32 vegetable exporting farms in the country. These farms produce a wide variety of vegetables including green beans, snow peas, tomato, paprika, eggplant, baby corn onion and garlic.

There are also six herb companies in Ethiopia, producing 21 herb varieties including rosemary, tarragon, mint, chives, basil, etc for export as fresh product to many international market destinations.

These days, recognizing Ethiopia's potential, a number of companies are showing interests to invest in Ethiopia. HPP International Group Chief Executive Officer Dick Van Raamsdonk stated that Ethiopia is becoming one of the most important flower growing and exporter country in the world.

Indicating that he had a chance to closely observe the country's flower industry, Dick affirmed the quality of Ethiopia's products. This has enabled it to export its products to well known cut-flower importing countries.

He commented "The produces, compared to Ecuador, Colombia and Kenya, have fulfilled high standards and meet market entry requirements in terms of quality and safety."

Dick advises HPEA and EHAI to keep on maintaining the pre and post-harvest treatments of flowers including the quality of exportable cut-flowers. Equally, more efforts need to be exerted to maintain and promote high quality exportable horticulture products.

Horticulture Sector Deputy Manager at EHAI Dr. Adugna Debella said that the nation has been promoting its horticulture resource potential to attract potential investors to the country. The Authority, for instance, is working with Ethiopian embassies to further promote country's potential in that regard.

Low price of electricity, land supply with reasonable price, abundant labor-force among others are attractive potentials to further develop the sector, Tewoderos said. The country's weather condition, availability of underground water, Ethiopian Airlines that has more than 100 international flight destinations, and the Ethio-Dijibuti railway route are also major contributing factors to further flourish the sector.

Eyeing the huge potential of the sector, the government of Ethiopia availed 6000 hectares of land for horticultural hubs established at Alage, Arbaminch, Hawassa and Bahir Dar. Likewise, favorable conditions are also created to potential investors engaged in the horticulture sector. The Authority in its part is also promoting the sector through participating in international expos, Dr. Adugna remarked.

Dr. Adugna said that in order to accelerate the export capacity, new developments have been seen over the last two years. He further highlighted "the newly built cargo terminal-II by the Ethiopian Airlines covering a total area of 150,000 square meters gives a total tonnage capacity of around 1 meter per annum together with terminal.

The dry cargo terminal warehouse and the perishable cargo terminal with cool chain storage which makes it the largest in the continent are also the other developments that support the sector."

However, challenges such as frequent power outages and unnecessary bureaucracy need to be addressed for the sector to flourish further and to make it among the best competitors in the world.