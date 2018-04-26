Ghana: Eschew Lateness, Laziness to Work - TUC Boss

The Secretary General of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Mr Yaw Baah has called on Ghanaians to eschew the habit of lateness and laziness to work.

According to him such attitude had dire effect on productivity which hinders the development of the country.

"Workers should do away with lateness and laziness, how can we develop our country with such lackadaisical attitude to work," he said.

He said this at the pre-national May Day celebration forum on the theme, 'Sustainable Development Goals and Decent Work: The Role of Social Partners'.

The forum which was organised by the TUC under the auspices of Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES) brought together about 700 participants made up of leadership of oganised labour.

It was to discuss and assess the impact of the implementation strategies on the creation of decent work.

Mr Baah however commended hardworking Ghanaians for their contributions towards the development of the country.

Touching on the SDGs, Mr Baah said Goal 8 talks about decent work and economic growth, adding that one could not have a decent work when the economy is not growing.

He said decent work brings people together to participate in the development process, "because as trade unions, we are not just interested in growth or development but making Ghanaians part of the process and it is through work that people show their potential and that is why the decent work is extremely important,"

In a presentation, Dr Grace Bediako, Director, National Development Planning Commission, said according to IMF sustainable development was only useful if it led to improved welfare of ordinary people, generating more decent jobs that provided a living wage, social protection and workers right.

According to her, these were the best way to promote the three components of SDGs; economic growth, social cohesion and environmental sustainability.

The Resident Director, FES Ghana, Mr Fritz Kopsieker called for Private Public Partnership as the main engine for development.

He said developing a nation goes beyond the sphere of the economy and the private sector.