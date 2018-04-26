Ghana: I'll Quit Boxing If ... - Powers Declares Ahead of Bruno Clash

One of Ghana's most popular boxers, Michael Ayitey 'Powers' is usually not taken serious with his pre-fight pronouncements which are seen as ways to sell his fights.

But his vow to quit the sport that shot him to fame if he loses his next fight appears to have generated interest among boxing fans and could be one of the reasons fans will throng the Bukom Boxing Arena tomorrow to be part of history.

Powers is billed to fight local rival, Enoch Quaye as the biggest Undercard on the George Ashie versus Thomas Mokoena championship tomorrow.

Quaye has boasted on several platforms about his ability to rule the heavyweights, vowing to start with a Powers demolishing and consider other contenders out there.

He said the period it took Powers to respond to calls for a fight and appending signature to it suggests he fears him and that is what he will be out to prove tomorrow.

But an irritated Powers at Tuesday's press conference called the bluff of Quaye who is also known as Gbese Bruno, insisting that a defeat to his opponent would mean the end of his career.

The two will clash in a cruiserweight contest that will finally settle the difference as to who the better boxers is.

According to Powers, he will immediately hang up his gloves if he does not win tomorrow's bout.

Describing the fight as 'Koko', (literally translated to mean an easy fight) Powers said, Gbese Bruno would be no match but he will still beat him in amazing style to prove his critics wrong.

"Gbese Bruno is not a boxer that can face me. I will quit boxing if he beats me because it would never happen," he stated confidently.

"I love boxing. It is the sport that has taken me to the top and since I have a lot under my sleeves, I will not stand there for this guy (Bruno) to mess my career. I'll beat him."

"I'm prepared for bigger fights and the upcoming bout would only serve as preparation towards such fights."

"This is nothing compared to the fights am looking forward to and the opponents I met in the past. It would just be a walk in the park for me," he added.

Other fights on the night include a WBO Africa Junior featherweight championship between Isaac Sackey and Raymond Commey popularly known as Tsorkor Banku.

There would also be the return of Obodai Sai in a middleweight contest against a yet-to- be-named opponent as part of efforts to get his world title ambitions back on track.

Prince 'Octopus' Djanie would also battle it out with a yet-to-be-named opponent.

The main fight of the night is an International WBO Africa lightweight championship fight between Ghana's George Ashie and South African Michael Mokoena.