Ghana: Mallam Junction Road to Be Diverted On Monday

Work on the 500-metre double cell culvert drain at Mallam Junction, Accra will commence on Monday, April 30, 2017.

A double cell culvert is a combination of open and close drains to collect more rain waters.

The GH¢6mWorld Bank funded project being implemented by the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR), would address the perennial flooding in the area.

The project is expected to be completed in 50 days, Mr Gabriel Engman, a Sanitary Engineer at the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area Sanitation and Water Project (SWP) said in Accra yesterday when he conducted select print and electronic media at the construction site.

Consequently, the three main roads stretching from Lapaz through Awoshie and Mallam junction would be diverted when work begins next week.

The work would disrupt the flow of traffic as motorists, pedestrians and other road users would spend additional travel time.

Precast or already made culverts were on site at the time of the tour and would be connected to the drain on the other side of the road.

The MSWR together with the Ghana Highway Authority had installed sign posts indicating diversion routes to drivers plying that stretch of road.

Taking the Ghanaian Times through the various phases of the project, Mr Engman said stage one would be completed in 12 days, while stages two and three take between 13 and 15 days.

Put together, the project should be completed in 40 days but Mr Engman noted that unforeseen circumstances may extend the period of completion to 50 days.

He said the existing drain which was about 13 metres would be expanded to 70 metres to ensure free flow of water during rainy seasons.

Mr Engman told journalists that the MSWR had carried out an environmental and social safeguard and had compensated all those who would be affected by the project to relocate.

For his part, the Divisional Commander of the Odorkor Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Michael Asiedu said the police would ensure strict compliance of the road traffic regulations.

He said that discussions between his department, the MSWR, Ghana Highway Authority and other stakeholders had been fruitful.