26 April 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Woman Assaults Daughter to Death

By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

A 36-year-old woman, who allegedly assaulted her eight-year-old daughter to death, and buried her at Lavenda Hill, near the Korle-Gonno beach, in Accra, has been arrested by the Police

Larteley Mensah, the mother, was reported to have beaten Tenee Sani, her child, who is said to be battling with skin disease, which has been a source of worry to her.

Two other accomplices, Ebenezer Annor, suspect's boyfriend, and one Adorkor, are on the run and been sought for by the police

When the Ghanaian Times got to the Lavenda Hill, where the body was being exhumed, there was a crowd that wanted to catch a glimpse of the body.

Also spotted were the police, health officials from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, and a pathologist from the Police Hospital, among others.

The Korle Bu District Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Theophilus Essilfie, confirmed the tragedy to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra. yesterday.

He said on April 13, at about 4:30p.m an anonymous caller informed the police that the suspect on March 27, had beaten her daughter to death, and buried the body the Korle Gonno beach, near lavender hill.

DSP Essilfie said on April 16, at about 12:30a.m, Mensah was arrested at her residence at Korle Gonno, and she led the police to the Korle Gonno beach, near lavender hill, and showed them where she buried the deceased.

The Police Commander said that On March 27, the deceased vomited by she was sick, and the suspect ordered the girl to cover the substance with sand.

Mensah beat the little girl with a cane because she failed to take the mother's orders, and she become unconscious and died a few minutes later.

DSP Essilfie said the suspect sought the assistance of Adorkor and Annor and they buried the body at the sea shore near lavender hill in the night.

He said On March 19, 2018 the Magistrate court at Lartebiokotshi ordered the police to exhume the body, which had been kept in the police hospital morgue for autopsy.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that the parents of the deceased were divorced, and girl was staying with the father at Esuboi, near Suhum, in the Eastern region, but the man sent the girl to the mother.

