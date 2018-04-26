Ghana: Nduom - Election of MMDCEs Long Overdue

Founder of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom has called for an immediate action towards the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

He explained that the elections were long overdue and that government should adhere to the promise made during the 2016 electioneering campaign to elect MMDCEs when voted into power.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday in Accra, Dr Nduom slammed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government's failure to oversee the elections of MMDCEs within 24 months, as stipulated in the party's 2016 manifesto.

He said, although, the PPP lauded the NPP support towards the elections of MMDCEs, government was showing little concern towards its implementation process and must renege on its promise to electorates.

"With the creation of additional 38 newly districts, we are expecting the elections of 254 MMDCEs into office and urged government to stop dancing around matters of local government and decentralisation and show serious concern," he stressed.

Dr Nduom insisted that the election of MMDCEs should be a major priority of government since it would enable electorates to vote for their preferred candidates.

"Though the constitution must be reformed or amended to begin the elections of MMDCEs, government should collaborate with political parties and civil society organisations on the implementation process since the constitution demands a referendum before the amendment," he noted.

He indicated that the collaboration between government and political parties would motivate them to educate their members on the need to vote for constitutional amendment.

"Government must involve political parties and other stakeholders to ensure the election of MMDCEs however, the PPP will continue to pressurise government not to renege on its 2016 campaign promise to elect MMDCEs," he said.

Dr Nduom however said the PPP is steadily conducting constituency elections throughout the country and that the regional and oversee branch election would commence in June 2018.