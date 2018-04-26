Ghana: 9bs Int. Supports 43rd MTN Swag Awards

9BS International - financial engineering, trade, investments, import and export consultancy firm, has supported the 43rd MTN SWAG Awards with the presentation of GH¢ 22, 000 SWAG.

Prof. Nana Osei Kyei Darkwah, Board Chairman of 9BS International, said GH¢ 20, 000 would go into the organisation of the awards, whilst GH¢ 2,000 is given to the Kickboxer of the Year winner, Alhassan Okine.

According to him the relationship between SWAG would be long term, since the awards scheme has contributed positively to the development and promotion of sports in Ghana.

"We would support every effort to ensure the development of sports in Ghana that is why we have decided to support the 43rd edition of the Awards Night.

Mr Kwabena Yeboah, president of SWAG said the decision to sponsor sports was a step in the right direction.

The awards are scheduled for the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on May 4.