26 April 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Duke Micah in Action Tomorrow

Ghana's Duke Micah has confirmed that his bout against Frenchman Yoan Boyeaux, which was called off last Saturday, has been rescheduled to tomorrow.

The two pugilists were set to face off last Saturday in New York but the Frenchman failed to make the required weight.

"Yes it is true that he was overweight by four pounds which was very disappointing. I trained so hard for this bout and having put in so much effort, I naturally feel unhappy.

"I don't know how a boxer with such a profile would be so undisciplined to fail to make a fight grade but like my promoter said, these things happen.

"Now I have to spend the next few days to ready myself and hope to beat the Frenchman. I am an ambitious boxer and I can't wait for the fight on Friday," Micah told Class Sports.

