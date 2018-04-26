Nigeria: NTU Challenges Corporate Bodies

Ahead of the forthcoming The Nigerian Triathlon Union 5th National Championship, President of the Union, Dr Lanre Glover has called on corporate Nigeria to identify with the Union in seeing to the successful organisation of the event scheduled to hold from May 4 and 6 at the National Stadium, Lagos.

Speaking at a pre-event press conference in Lagos, Dr Glover thanked the management of Linkage Assurance Plc for agreeing to sponsor this year's event bu explained that there was still room for other corporate bodies to follow the exemplary gesture of the insurance giants.

He said over 120 athletes will be participating in the championship which will feature running, cycling and swimming.

"Twenty states have confirmed their participation in the championship which is also open to private clubs," he said.

He informed that there will be competition in elite and youth categories as handsome prizes have been put in place for winners.

According to the NTU President, first prize is N50,000, second prize is N30,000 and third place winners will take home N20,000.

Meanwhile, the NTU will be hosting an Olympic Solidarity Coaching course from 9th to 16th in Port Harcourt. 25 coaches drawn from most of the states of the country.