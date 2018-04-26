26 April 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Breaking - Sheriff Defects to APC Today

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Emmanuel Aziken

One time factional national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Senator Modu Ali Sheriff is set to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC today. Sheriff according to multiple sources is moving over to the ruling party along with his supporters mostly those who were with him in the factional executive of the PDP while he served as national chairman of the ruling party.

Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, who served as deputy national chairman of the PDP while Sheriff was chairman was at the APC national secretariat yesterday to put finishing touches to the defection which is expected to take place by noon today.

A senior party operative who confirmed the planned defection said that Sheriff would be received by the national chairman of the APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and other senior officials of the ruling party.

The planned defection of Sheriff is set to reset the political narrative in his native Borno State where Sheriff had been at odds with the incumbent governor, Alhaji Kasshim Shettima and the mainstream of the party in the state.

Nigeria

Immunization: A National Health Emergency

As we mark Africa Vaccination Week and World Immunization Week, the World Health Organization, the Gates Foundation, the… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.