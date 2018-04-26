26 April 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Ty Danjuma Allegation - Buratai Vows to Make Probe Panel's Report Public

By Kingsley Omonobi & Joseph Erunke

Abuja — THE panel set up by Chief of Army Staff, Lt.General Tukur Buratai, to investigate alleged military connivance with herdsmen in Taraba State crisis submitted its report yesterday.

Also, the panel set up by the army boss to carry out verification of authentic arms and ammunition in possession of army units and formations across the country turned in its report.

Receiving the reports at Nigerian Army Headquarters, in Abuja, Buratai assured that the panel's report into the Taraba crisis would be released in no time for the public to judge, insisting that nothing will be left unturned.

Reiterating that the Nigerian Army, under his leadership, was highly worried at the allegations levelled against the service in its handling of the Taraba crisis, a development he said, informed the inauguration of the panel, Buratai said after releasing the report of the panel to superior authorities, he would do same to the public through the media.

"I want to say that the report will be thoroughly studied and findings released to the public and the media," he said while receiving the report from retired Major-General Joseph Nimmyel-led committee.

While equally receiving the panel he set up to audit the number of arms and weapons in the possession of army units and formations, the army chief disclosed that his reason for setting up the panel was informed by his concern over proliferation of arms and light weapons not only in Nigeria but also across the country's borders.

