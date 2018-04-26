Mzimba — Mzimba District Commissioner, Thomas Chirwa said Decent Affordable Housing Subsidy Programme (DAHSP) has helped reduce migration of youth to South Africa in search for greener pasture.

He was speaking Wednesday at Luwerezi when Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Anna Kachikho visited Luwerezi Constituency to appreciate how the programme has transformed livelihoods of beneficiaries.

Chirwa said for youth in the district, owning a decent house is fashionable.

"As a result, many were tempted to go to South Africa after learning that their colleagues were constructing good houses after working there," The DC pointed out.

He said phase one of the project had registered 647 beneficiaries out of which, 639 had completed construction and are occupying the houses.

Chirwa added that phase two of the project has a total of 825 beneficiaries who, upon completion of their houses, would raise the percentage to 62 from59.

"When all the houses have been completed in phase two, it means we will have up to 62 per cent of decent houses in the district," he said.

Kachikho said she was impressed to learn that the project has changed lives of many people in the district.

She said it was the wish of government that lives of ordinary people should transform for the better.

The Minister urged those who have not yet registered to do so when the third phase of the project roles out.

One of the beneficiaries, Philibat Mvula said he was happy to have benefited from the project saying he now feels equal to the working class.