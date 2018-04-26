Kincardine — 'Scotland Police and Malawi Police Service (MPS) Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will see the former assisting MPS to establish ICT connectivity in all police stations and enhance communication, among other developments.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr Emmanuel Fabiano, represented the Malawi's president at the ceremony that took place at TulliAllan Castle Police College in Kincardine, Scotland.

Superintendent, Shaun McKillop of Scotland Police signed the agreement on behalf of his law- enforcing institution while Assistant Superintendent, Alexander Ngwala signed the same on behalf of MPS.

In the agreement, Scotland Police will assist Malawi Police in ICT connectivity in its Police Stations and provide training in forensic development and urgency response among other interventions.

Scotland Police, the second largest in United Kingdom with about 17,000 officers, is already working with MPS, communities and other stakeholders in gender-based violence and child protection.

"In the new arrangement, we would like to focus on resilience sustainability and enhance public order during elections through the sharing of technical expertise," McKillop said.

Dr Fabiano said since Police in Malawi work with different stakeholders, the latter need to have an understanding of one's role in crime activities.

He cited crossing over of work among stakeholders in dealing with cases of sexual harassment as an area that needs training, he asked Scotland Police through the newly signed MoU to assist in this area.

In sexual harassment cases different areas of profession are involved besides the police. Others are the health personnel and counsellors.

The Minister thanked Scotland Police for their commitment to work hand in hand with Malawi Police, saying Malawi is a long-time beneficiary of trainings by Scotland Police.

Besides ICT connectivity, Scotland Police plans to help MPS to deal with issues of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and Child Protection.