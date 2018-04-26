26 April 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi to Continue Benefiting From Partnership With Scotland

By Trouble Ziba

Edinburgh — The partnership between Scotland and Malawi is growing stronger with the former country showing more interest than ever to continue assisting Malawi in number of spheres that affect human life.

Malawi's President Prof. Peter Mutharika heard it all Wednesday the expression of commitment made by the country's officials to assist Malawi through Scotland-Malawi Partnership (SMP).

On this day, Mutharika, who is on state visit to Scotland, visited Edinburgh City Chambers in the country.

Rev. Prof. Kenneth Ross who is Chairperson of Scotland-Malawi Partnership said his country is pleased with the long- standing partnership between the two countries.

He said the annual increase of financial assistance to Malawi from 40 million to 49 million pounds is a concrete example of strengthened partnership between the two countries.

Describing Scotland and Malawi as small countries, Rev. Prof. Ross urged the countries' leadership to mobilize their people towards solutions the two countries are currently facing.

"The two small countries can show the world what small countries can do when they are united," he said.

According to officials who made short presentations based on area of intervention at the function, Scotland is implementing several human-life-serving activities in health, education, agriculture, water development, climate change, youth empowerment and community energy development among others.

Probably amongst the most popular intervention and whose impact has strongly been felt by Malawians is school-feeding programme where over 1.2 million children have benefitted since its inception, according to Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow of Mary's Meals which supplies porridge flour in Malawi's primary schools.

The programme has, so far, led to significant increase in enrolment in the benefiting schools.

In community energy, the Scottish government official working in this area, Gillian Wilson said 12,000 people have benefited from Scotland-funded solar energy projects in Mchinji and other districts that are installed in health clinics and schools.

With this relationship, strengthening by each day, President Mutharika asked Scotland to take this advantage to invest in a number of areas of development.

He said with the relationship of the two countries dating back to 1850s, "I promise to keep the fire of friendship burning."

Delivering his speech, Mutharika while explaining the bad economic situation he found when he took over reigns of presidency in 2014, he outlined what the country has done to achieve stability of the Kwacha and the up-to-six- months import cover (up from one month in 2014) in foreign reserves.

He assured Malawians back home and in Scotland their efforts in developing the country are bearing fruits in spite of challenges like floods and hunger which have affected the country in recent years, triggering the country into relief food distribution and other interventions.

The President explained developments his government is undertaking in areas of agriculture, health, roads infrastructure, education, business and skills development which he said are potential areas Scotland could continue to assist and invest in.

"If you invest in Malawi you are going to have access in the global market," he said.

After the visit to Edinburgh City Chambers, Mutharika was taken to Glencorse Water Treatment facility in the outskirts of Edinburgh, to have a feel of the process of water treatment.

The Scottish Government has since committed to continue assisting Malawi basing on her needs.

