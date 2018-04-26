Tanzania: Geita District Council Sacks Seven Workers On Disciplinary Grounds

Geita — The Disciplinary Committee of Geita District Council has fired seven of its workers on various grounds and has also dropped charges that were facing two others, who have not been implicated.

The chairman of the Geita District Council, Mr Elisha Lupuga, said the disciplinary committee investigated the workers and satisfied itself that the accused breached job ethics including absconding from work, abusing office and embezzling public funds.

"Another reason is that one of the sacked workers refused to dispense sleeping pills to a pregnant woman and caused the death of an unborn baby while its mother was being rushed to Geita Regional Hospital after failing to give birth," said Mr Lupuga.

He said the sacked workers included a medical officer grade two,a village executive,a medicine technologist an office assistant and a ward executive officer.

According to Mr Lupuga, the others were award executive and a social development officer.