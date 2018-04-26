26 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Dodoma Designated City in Magufuli's Union Day Speech

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has elevated Dodoma to City status pending other legal procedures.

Addressing the nation from Dodoma on the event to mark the Union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar on Thursday, 26 April 2018, Dr Magufuli said the capital-designate will cease to be a municipality with immediate effect.

"By the powers conferred on me by the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania, I declare that Dodoma is now a city, pending other relevant legal procedures," said Dr Magufuli.

This brings the total number of cities in the United Republic of Tanzania to six. Other cities include: Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Tanga, Mbeya and Arusha.

DETAILS: UNION

The union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar - reached by founding leaders of Tanganyika (Julius Nyerere) and Zanzibar (Abeid Karume) 54 years ago - is what resulted into the creation of the United Republic of Tanzania.

