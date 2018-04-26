26 April 2018

Kubatana.net (Harare)

Zimbabwe: UZ Summons Student for Disciplinary Hearing Over Fees Hike Protest

Tagged:

Related Topics

document

The University of Zimbabwe (UZ) has summoned a student to appear before its disciplinary committee to answer to charges of misconduct in connection with a demonstration held at the institution last year.

Kudakwashe Guta, who is represented by Denford Halimani and Kuzivakwashe Ngodza of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, will appear before the UZ's Student Disciplinary Committee on Friday 27 April 2018 to answer to charges of breaching the university's rules of conduct.

UZ authorities alleged that Guta, a political science student at the university, participated in a demonstration held on 26 June 2017 led by some medical students, who protested against the arbitrary hiking of fees.

During the demonstration, the UZ authorities charged that Guta incited violence on university premises by urging fellow students to insult and physically attack security personnel.

The university authorities said Guta's alleged conduct was in breach of some sections of Ordinance 30 as he had no right to do so.

Oddly, the UZ authorities' decision to haul Guta to appear before a disciplinary hearing comes at a time when he was recently acquitted by Harare Magistrate Victoria Mashamba.

Guta had been on trial on charges of public violence as defined in section 36(1) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act after he was arrested by Zimbabwe Republic Police officers in June 2017 following the UZ protest.

Source: Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights

Zimbabwe

Read the original article on Kubatana.net.

