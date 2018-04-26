26 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Two Livestock Officers Arraigned Over Bribery Claims

By Beldina Nyakeke

Musoma — The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Mara region has taken two officials from the ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Dodoma Head Office to Resident Magistrate's Court for allegedly bribery.

PCCB prosecutor Mwinyi Yahya told the court that the accused committed the offence on April 19, this year, at Borega Police Station in Tarime District where they solicited Sh200,000.

Mr Yahaya named the accused as Mr Wambura Messo (34) and Mr Gabriel Bura (42). They both claimed to have been sent the ministry to go to the region and coordinate the ministry's activities.

The PCCB prosecutor alleged that the accused asked for the money from a Kenyan businessman, Mr Joel Meremo in order to release his vehicle that was under seizure.

He said the accused and the vehicle with registration No.KCA 960P, were apprehended.

The vehicle was carrying sweet potatoes to Kenya.

The accused are still in custody after missing two sureties.

Each of the sureties was required to sign a bond worth Sh1 million and the case was scheduled for another mention on May 2, this year.

