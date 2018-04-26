26 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Malaria Day - 150 Students Tested in Bid to Raise Awareness

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Josephine Christopher

Dar es Salaam — In commemoration of the world malaria day, a pharmaceutical company has decided to test 150 students here with a view to creating awareness about its prevention and treatment.

Ajanta pharma, which engages in development, manufacturing and marketing of quality finished dosages, conducted the tests at the Dar es Salaam Baptist Secondary School and only three among them were found with Malaria.

Speaking during the event, a pharmacist from the company, Mr Kumar Bangaru said the company mission is to ensure that they get more involved in the war against malaria on the continent and their motto is "No one should die for Malaria in Africa".

"As we mark the World Malaria Day, we are more focused on making our children to be aware of the disease because they are the future of the nation,"Mr Bangaru said.

"We train them on how they can help prevent the spread of malaria and remind them of the importance of using appropriate medicines for treatment," he said.

He added: "The company also produces malaria drugs that have been approved by the World Health Organisation."

During the tests, the medical personnel used the malaria Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs) to detect malarial parasites.

Tanzania

Tanzania Braces for Anti-Government Rallies

Tanzania is trying to avert mass demonstrations planned for Thursday, organized through social media to protest curbs on… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.