Tanzania: Malaria Day - 150 Students Tested in Bid to Raise Awareness

Dar es Salaam — In commemoration of the world malaria day, a pharmaceutical company has decided to test 150 students here with a view to creating awareness about its prevention and treatment.

Ajanta pharma, which engages in development, manufacturing and marketing of quality finished dosages, conducted the tests at the Dar es Salaam Baptist Secondary School and only three among them were found with Malaria.

Speaking during the event, a pharmacist from the company, Mr Kumar Bangaru said the company mission is to ensure that they get more involved in the war against malaria on the continent and their motto is "No one should die for Malaria in Africa".

"As we mark the World Malaria Day, we are more focused on making our children to be aware of the disease because they are the future of the nation,"Mr Bangaru said.

"We train them on how they can help prevent the spread of malaria and remind them of the importance of using appropriate medicines for treatment," he said.

He added: "The company also produces malaria drugs that have been approved by the World Health Organisation."

During the tests, the medical personnel used the malaria Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs) to detect malarial parasites.