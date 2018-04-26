26 April 2018

Government of Seychelles (Victoria)

Seychelles: Cabinet Business - Thursday 26 April, 2018

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

President Danny Faure chaired a scheduled meeting of the Cabinet on Wednesday morning, 25th April, at which a number of legal and policy memoranda were considered.

Cabinet considered and approved additional amendments to the new Immigration Bill. The Bill shall be gazetted by the Department of Legal Affairs prior to submission to the National Assembly.

Cabinet also approved for amendments to be made to the International Corporate Service providers Act and the International Business Companies Act (2016) in order to make provision for Private Trust Companies. Consequential amendments have also been considered for the new Trust Bill which is currently under draft at the Department of Legal Affairs.

Cabinet approved recommendation to introduce a legal framework to legislate Sports entertainment activities. The Framework proposed includes a general overview of the regulations to be included in the Sports Entertainment License Regulation.

Cabinet approved policy framework on the setting up of temporary residential and alternative education programme for children at high risk. The programme which will be hosted at the Seychelles Defence Academy will move to the Centre at Cap Ternay once completed.

Cabinet endorsed strategies established by the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development to provide secondary school students with opportunities to improve their education and training prospects as well as employability.

Cabinet gave approval for the Roadmap to boost the bilateral relationship between Seychelles and Mozambique as well as Tanzania.

Cabinet also gave approval of amendments to the Tourism Accommodation Policy.

Cabinet endorsed the hosting of two international meetings in Seychelles. These meetings include the Southern African and Islands Hydrographic Commission meeting and the National Stakeholders Workshop on Safety of Domestic passenger Ferries and Fishing Vessels.

Seychelles

Seychelles to Assist Mauritius' Rodrigues Island With Sustainable Coral Management

The staff of the Seychelles National Parks Authority will next month start an exchange with Rodrigues Island in… Read more »

Read the original article on Government of Seychelles.

Copyright © 2018 Government of Seychelles. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.