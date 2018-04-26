Seychelles: Cabinet Business - Thursday 26 April, 2018

press release

President Danny Faure chaired a scheduled meeting of the Cabinet on Wednesday morning, 25th April, at which a number of legal and policy memoranda were considered.

Cabinet considered and approved additional amendments to the new Immigration Bill. The Bill shall be gazetted by the Department of Legal Affairs prior to submission to the National Assembly.

Cabinet also approved for amendments to be made to the International Corporate Service providers Act and the International Business Companies Act (2016) in order to make provision for Private Trust Companies. Consequential amendments have also been considered for the new Trust Bill which is currently under draft at the Department of Legal Affairs.

Cabinet approved recommendation to introduce a legal framework to legislate Sports entertainment activities. The Framework proposed includes a general overview of the regulations to be included in the Sports Entertainment License Regulation.

Cabinet approved policy framework on the setting up of temporary residential and alternative education programme for children at high risk. The programme which will be hosted at the Seychelles Defence Academy will move to the Centre at Cap Ternay once completed.

Cabinet endorsed strategies established by the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development to provide secondary school students with opportunities to improve their education and training prospects as well as employability.

Cabinet gave approval for the Roadmap to boost the bilateral relationship between Seychelles and Mozambique as well as Tanzania.

Cabinet also gave approval of amendments to the Tourism Accommodation Policy.

Cabinet endorsed the hosting of two international meetings in Seychelles. These meetings include the Southern African and Islands Hydrographic Commission meeting and the National Stakeholders Workshop on Safety of Domestic passenger Ferries and Fishing Vessels.