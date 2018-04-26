Zimbabwe: FC Platinum Praise Sweswe

THE leadership at reigning Premiership champions, FC Platinum, have heaped praises on assistant coach Lizwe Sweswe for holding fort with "distinction" in the absence of head coach Norman Mapeza, who was down with a back injury. There were fears FC Platinum's title defence could be dealt a big blow after Mapeza underwent a delicate back surgery which led him to miss a number of matches.

But when they appointed Sweswe, the former Tsholotsho gaffer as Mapeza's assistant, the club spoke of the need to have a good number two capable of standing in for his boss.

Mapeza missed seven league matches which were presided over by his number two, who only lost once and held CAPS United to a draw in the capital.

In their eight-year stay in the top-flight, Sweswe presided over a joint second-best opening first seven league matches points tally.

Mapeza had the highest tally in 2016 with 19 points in the opening seven league matches.

Sweswe this year matched Zambian expatriate Tenant Chilumba's 16-point tally in the opening seven matches.

Club chairman, Evans Mutombeni, led the praises for Sweswe.

"He (Sweswe) has done extremely well and we are happy for what he has done for the team, it is there for everyone to see that he has done a great job," said Mutombeni.

"If you look at the statistics you will realise that the only year we surpassed 16 points in the opening seven games, which was achieved by Sweswe, was in 2016, which is proof that he has done well.

"When he came here, the idea was that we want a very good coach who can complement the head coach and he has just proved that.

"They all have different strengths and we are proud they are complementing each other very well.

"Now the trend all over the world is that clubs are appointing good assistant coaches and we are more than delighted that Sweswe has proved he is good.

"Our ambition of winning the title this year remains the same and we are also happy that we have started well, again we are happy that Mapeza is back and fit again," said Mutombeni.

Mapeza will preside what seems like a winnable trio of matches next when he travels to debutantes Mutare City Rovers followed by games against Black Rhinos and Herentals.