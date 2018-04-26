Angola: Fight Against Corruption Among Attorney General's Office Priority

Benguela — The fight against corruption and impunity in Angolan society is the priority of the Attorney General's Office (PGR), said Wednesday in Benguela the prosecutor of the Republic in Benguela Provincial Court, Samora Contreiras Neto.

Speaking to Angop about the "Legality Week", which runs from April 23 to 27 throughout the country, as part of the 39th anniversary of institutionalization of the PGR, to be marked Friday, the prosecutor, emphasized the political willingness of the Angolan authorities to undertake this process.

Debates on corruption and impunity fight dominates the agenda of the Week of Legality which is also reviewing topics such as "The Law of Military Crimes", "The Law of Public Probity", "The Law of Precautionary Measures" and "Conflicts of family nature: inheritance, recognition of de facto union for separation, death and marriage."