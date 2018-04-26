26 April 2018

Angola: JGM Withdraw From Girabola2018 Due to Financial Difficulties

Huambo — JGM do The Huambo, who are at the bottom of the table of the National First division Football Championship (Girabola2018), announced on Wednesday their withdrawal from the competition due to financial incapacity.

With this decision, JGM will not play the match against Sagrada Esperança for the 12th round, which was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in the central Huambo province.

Speaking to the press, the club's president and owner, Jorge Mangrinha, said that the managing board is deprived of funds to continue to support the expenses in the championship, especially the athletes' travel, lodging and game prizes.

He informed that the club has already sent the document to communicate to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Angolan Football Federation (FAF) and the Government of Huambo province the document to communicate the decision.

Founded on 12 May 1998, the JGM fwas promoted to Girabola in 2017, the year they also announced their withdrawal, having stepped down after the decision.

