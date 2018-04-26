26 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: 1º De Agosto Coach Praises Team's Win

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — 1º de Agosto coach, Zoran Maki, praised the athletes' behavior in the 1-0 win over Desportivo da Huíla, in the 12th round of the National First Division Football Championship (Girabola2018).

Speaking to the press at the end of the match at Luanda's 11 November stadium, the coach acknowledged that his side was a bit apathetic, especially in the offensive sector, but in the second stage due to some substitutions the group managed to respond positively.

At the time, the coach promised to work hard for the match against the current leader of the competition, Interclube.

Angola

Huila Governor Clarifies Money Swindling Accusations in Education Sector

The governor of the southern Huila Province, João Marcelino Tyipinge, has denied that there was a recent… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.