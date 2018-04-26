Luanda — 1º de Agosto coach, Zoran Maki, praised the athletes' behavior in the 1-0 win over Desportivo da Huíla, in the 12th round of the National First Division Football Championship (Girabola2018).

Speaking to the press at the end of the match at Luanda's 11 November stadium, the coach acknowledged that his side was a bit apathetic, especially in the offensive sector, but in the second stage due to some substitutions the group managed to respond positively.

At the time, the coach promised to work hard for the match against the current leader of the competition, Interclube.