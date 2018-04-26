Zimbabwe Nurses Association has withdrawn its application challenging the termination of employment contracts for some striking nurses employed at state-run hospitals.

In a notice of withdrawal filed with the Registrar of the High Court on Thursday 26 April 2018, Zimbabwe Nurses Association said the organisation no longer intends to proceed with legal action.

"Be pleased to take notice that the applicants hereby withdraw their urgent chamber application for an interdict," reads part of the notice of withdrawal filed by Precious Chakasikwa and Bernard Chidziva of Kantor and Immerman Legal Practitioners representing Zimbabwe Nurses Association.

ZLHR understands that the withdrawal of the court application followed a meeting held on Wednesday 25 April 2018 by the National Executive Committee of Zimbabwe Nurses Association, where they resolved to instruct their lawyers to withdraw the urgent chamber application.

The urgent chamber application had been set down for hearing on Thursday 26 April 2018 at 3: PM before Justice Amy Tsanga.

Through the urgent chamber application, which was filed on Friday 20 April 2018, Zimbabwe Nurses Association sought an order to restrain and interdict the Health Services Board (HSB), Health and Child Care Minister Hon. David Parirenyatwa and Vice-President Hon. Constantino Chiwenga from terminating the services of some striking nurses and to stop the government from recruiting new staff.

Zimbabwe Nurses Association wanted the High Court to declare the termination of their employment contracts as null and void and be stopped from filling their positions.

The nurses' representative body argued that the purported summary dismissal of some striking nurses was not justified, as the conduct of the nurses was legal as they were exercising their labour rights.

Source: Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights