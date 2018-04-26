Angola: Huila Governor Clarifies Money Swindling Accusations in Education Sector

Lubango — The governor of the southern Huila Province, João Marcelino Tyipinge, has denied that there was a recent swindling of public monies in the education sector, in his province, as publicised by some teachers in this region.

Speaking at a press conference to clarify the rumours stating that just over 2.4 billion kwanzas have disappeared from the education sector's coffers in Huila Province, the governor disclosed that from the mentioned amount over AKZ 199 million that had remained has been used to pay a company to equip 23 laboratories of secondary schools.

According to the governor, the money came from a governmental allocation intended to cover debts with teachers, such as relating to subsidies, however, for some reason, many of them did not submit the necessary paperwork to be able to afford the benefits which that money was to cover.

Thus, he went on to clarify, the remainder of the amount had to be kept and managed locally, instead of letting it be taken back by the Finance Ministry.

He said financial management demands shrewd thinking, the situation happened in the end of the 2017 financial year, and considering the needs of the provincial government, the local authorities decided not to allow the money to return to the National Treasury, and, instead, used it to tackle other important situations.

Meanwhile, the issue took different contours last week when a group of teachers staged a demonstration denouncing serious problems in the education sector, including the swindling of moneys that were destined for the payment of teachers.

In the process, the same teachers have already filed a complaint with the Attorney-General Office, which has started a probe into the matter.