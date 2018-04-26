26 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Huila Governor Clarifies Money Swindling Accusations in Education Sector

Tagged:

Related Topics

Lubango — The governor of the southern Huila Province, João Marcelino Tyipinge, has denied that there was a recent swindling of public monies in the education sector, in his province, as publicised by some teachers in this region.

Speaking at a press conference to clarify the rumours stating that just over 2.4 billion kwanzas have disappeared from the education sector's coffers in Huila Province, the governor disclosed that from the mentioned amount over AKZ 199 million that had remained has been used to pay a company to equip 23 laboratories of secondary schools.

According to the governor, the money came from a governmental allocation intended to cover debts with teachers, such as relating to subsidies, however, for some reason, many of them did not submit the necessary paperwork to be able to afford the benefits which that money was to cover.

Thus, he went on to clarify, the remainder of the amount had to be kept and managed locally, instead of letting it be taken back by the Finance Ministry.

He said financial management demands shrewd thinking, the situation happened in the end of the 2017 financial year, and considering the needs of the provincial government, the local authorities decided not to allow the money to return to the National Treasury, and, instead, used it to tackle other important situations.

Meanwhile, the issue took different contours last week when a group of teachers staged a demonstration denouncing serious problems in the education sector, including the swindling of moneys that were destined for the payment of teachers.

In the process, the same teachers have already filed a complaint with the Attorney-General Office, which has started a probe into the matter.

Angola

Fight Against Corruption Among Attorney General's Office Priority

The fight against corruption and impunity in Angolan society is the priority of the Attorney General's Office (PGR),… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.