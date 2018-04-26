NetOne's new chief executive officer, Lazarus Muchenje says he plans to transform the State run telecoms firm into a bigger outfit with the same status as some regional networks.

Muchenje took over his new role this month after working for a number of regional telecoms giants including the South African outfit, Vodacom.

"If the question is around the fact that is NetOne the worse company that I have worked for, certainly that is not true," he told The Financial Gazette.

"In fact, this is my biggest ambit to say how I can influence the culture of NetOne so that it can be exactly the same as the other big players such as the companies I have worked with in the past. That is really my plan," Muchenje said last week.

"I think NetOne has some peculiar challenges which are unique to it like any company and I believe that I am sufficiently qualified to deal with the challenges," he noted.

He said the negative sentiments over NetOne were mostly caused by people who have left the firm, or people who have never worked for it.

Muchenje said he was working out plans to address the firm's challenges.