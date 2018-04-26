Sudan: State Is Committed to Implement All Agreements Signed By Govt - DDR Commissioner

Khartoum — The General Commissioner for Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR) Gen. Salah Al-Tayyib Awad has affirmed the state commitment to execute all deals signed by the Government from Naivasha to Doha via projects being implemented by the Commission especially in Darfur.

This came during his meeting in his office with delegation of UNSC Resolution 1591on Darfur.

Ambassador of Poland and Chair of the delegation lauded growing role played by the Commission in achieving stability in the area and success the firearms collection campaign scored in achieving peace in Sudan in general and in Darfur in particular.

She praised the manner the campaign being conducted by not paying for weapon and that would not create gun markets in Sudan.