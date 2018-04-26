26 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: State Is Committed to Implement All Agreements Signed By Govt - DDR Commissioner

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The General Commissioner for Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR) Gen. Salah Al-Tayyib Awad has affirmed the state commitment to execute all deals signed by the Government from Naivasha to Doha via projects being implemented by the Commission especially in Darfur.

This came during his meeting in his office with delegation of UNSC Resolution 1591on Darfur.

Ambassador of Poland and Chair of the delegation lauded growing role played by the Commission in achieving stability in the area and success the firearms collection campaign scored in achieving peace in Sudan in general and in Darfur in particular.

She praised the manner the campaign being conducted by not paying for weapon and that would not create gun markets in Sudan.

Sudan

President Affirms Importance of Participation of Institutions Particularly Parliament in Administration of the Country

President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir has underlined that Sudan administration within current… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.