26 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Affirms Importance of Participation of Institutions Particularly Parliament in Administration of the Country

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir has underlined that Sudan administration within current challenges requires partnerships between all state institutions and top of which is the parliament.

The President said, while he was receiving at the Republican Palace , Thursday , a response to his address before the opening session of the National Legislature at beginning of current April, that commitment to federal and state authorities and powers vested by constitution helps in improvement of state work.

He reaffirmed that the Parliament has carried out its full role , referring to endeavors to establish a genuine shura ( consultation) practice.

President Al-Bashir stated that expanding participation in executive and legislative bodies was implementation to National Dialogue outcome and was a great success.

He said according to Dialogue recommendation the coming legislature would approve the permanent constitution but, he explained , that would not prevent opening door for dialogue over the issue in order to prepare a draft to be tabled before the coming parliament for approval with aim to spare time, then presented to the Sudanese people through a general plebiscite to enable Sudan to overcome stages of constitutional instability.

The Chairman of the National Legislature, Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omer said the Legislature stands alongside the executive and the judiciary to build the homeland via cooperation, advice and rapprochement.

Sudan

State Is Committed to Implement All Agreements Signed By Govt - DDR Commissioner

The General Commissioner for Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR) Gen. Salah Al-Tayyib Awad has affirmed… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.