Sudan: President Affirms Importance of Participation of Institutions Particularly Parliament in Administration of the Country

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir has underlined that Sudan administration within current challenges requires partnerships between all state institutions and top of which is the parliament.

The President said, while he was receiving at the Republican Palace , Thursday , a response to his address before the opening session of the National Legislature at beginning of current April, that commitment to federal and state authorities and powers vested by constitution helps in improvement of state work.

He reaffirmed that the Parliament has carried out its full role , referring to endeavors to establish a genuine shura ( consultation) practice.

President Al-Bashir stated that expanding participation in executive and legislative bodies was implementation to National Dialogue outcome and was a great success.

He said according to Dialogue recommendation the coming legislature would approve the permanent constitution but, he explained , that would not prevent opening door for dialogue over the issue in order to prepare a draft to be tabled before the coming parliament for approval with aim to spare time, then presented to the Sudanese people through a general plebiscite to enable Sudan to overcome stages of constitutional instability.

The Chairman of the National Legislature, Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omer said the Legislature stands alongside the executive and the judiciary to build the homeland via cooperation, advice and rapprochement.